BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that he had held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, and they agreed to take measures to secure the truce in Idlib, Syria.

Speaking at the Turkish parliament, Akar said, “The talks with Sergey Shoigu were very constructive. We agreed to take measures against violating the ceasefire in Idlib. Our goal is to ensure a permanent ceasefire.”

This conversation between the two countries came after opposition activists accused the Russian military of bombing civilian sites near the Bab Al-Hawa crossing.

According to the opposition activists, the Russian military attack killed six people and destroyed supplies that were to be distributed to the people in the Idlib Governorate.

Before the Russian military attack near the Bab Al-Hawa crossing, the Syrian government accused the militants in western Aleppo of targeting the administrative capital, resulting in several civilian casualties.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria called on the Turkish side to assist in searching for and punishing those responsible for the bombing of Aleppo residential areas.

