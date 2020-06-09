BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces intensified their flights over the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday, as they respond to the latest attacks by the jihadist forces in the Al-Ghaab Plain.
According to a field report from northwestern Syria, the Russian and Syrian air forces launched strikes inside the Hama and Idlib governorates, with the primary target being the militant forces along the front-lines.
The report said the Russian and Syrian warplanes heavily target the whereabouts of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), and Hurras Al-Deen, which are the primary jihadist groups in northwest Syria.
These airstrikes by the Russian and Syrian air forces come just hours after the Hurras Al-Deen launched a powerful attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the town of Tanjara in the Al-Ghaab Plain.
The attack resulted in heavy losses for the Hurras Al-Deen group, who later withdrew their forces following the arrival of Syrian Arab Army reinforcements and Russian airstrikes.
