BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces conducted several strikes over the central region of the country, following a string of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) last week.
According to a report from the field, the Russian and Syrian air forces launched airstrikes over the Badiya Al-Sham and eastern Hama regions, as their warplanes targeted the movements of the Islamic State terrorists around this vast desert area.
The report said the Russian and Syrian airstrikes primarily targeted the Islamic State terrorists that were seen moving toward the Al-Sa’an District of eastern Hama.
During the Islamic State’s reign over several regions in Syria, the Al-Sa’an District was one of the areas that the Islamic State used to launch heavy attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defense Forces (NDF).
Due to its proximity to the strategic Raqqa-Salamiyeh Highway, the Islamic State was able to constantly reinforce their troops to this area, making it a nightmare for the government, who wanted to obstruct the terrorist group’s advance towards Hama city.
However, the Islamic State’s defeat in Raqqa and Tabaqa resulted in the end of their primary supply line and later led to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to expel the terrorist group from the Al-Sa’an District and key town of ‘Uqayribat.
Since their defeat, the Islamic State had shifted their operations to the vast desert region inside central and east Syria.
But due to the increase in security measures between Homs and Deir Ezzor, the Islamic State has shifted their attention to the Al-Sa’an District again, as they continue to wreak havoc against the government forces.
