BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian forces continued their large-scale attack across southern and western Aleppo on Thursday afternoon, as their warplanes and choppers struck several areas under the control of both Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed militants.
According to a field source, the Syrian and Russian warplanes primarily concentrated their strikes on the jihadist-held areas in Rashiddeen and the Aleppo-Idlib Highway (M-5).
The field source pointed out that more than 80 airstrikes have been launched inside the Aleppo Governorate on Thursday, with the majority being conducted by the Russian Air Force.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army has reportedly positioned themselves to launch the offensive around the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter and Scientific Research Building.
The Syrian Army is reportedly awaiting the green light from their high command, but it seems unlikely that the offensive will take place during the day. In the past, the Syrian Army has relied on night attacks in Aleppo to minimize the visibility of the militant snipers that are present in several areas around the city.
