BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Yevimov said on Monday that the Israeli raids are dangerous and increase the possibility of conflict in Syria.

READ ALSO: Russia Detected 6 F-35 Jets Near Iranian Border After Attack on US Base – Lavrov

Yevimov said in an interview with Sputnik Arabic that “the Israeli raids are, of course, provocative and very dangerous for the situation in Syria. The rockets are falling not only in the areas bordering Israel, but also reaching areas deep in Syria, in the eastern part of the country and even in residential areas in Damascus. It is regrettable that civilians become victims of these raids.”

“A flagrant incident occurred during the Israeli attack on the night of February 6, when a plane carrying about 172 passengers came under Syrian air defense fire during the response. It is good that they were able to redirect it to the Hmeimim Airbase at the appropriate time,” Yevimov said.

“In addition to the clear violation of Syrian sovereignty and the real threat to the lives of innocent people, all of this increases the possibility of conflict over Syria and runs counter to efforts to achieve stability and a political settlement,” the Russian ambassador stressed.

On Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that an Airbus-320 passenger plane carrying 172 passengers was almost subjected to fire by the Syrian air defense systems while it was responding to Israeli raids near Damascus, noting that the plane was directed to the Hmeimim Airbase.

Advertisements