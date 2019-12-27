BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Zasbekin, stated on Thursday that Washington’s plans to exert pressure on Hezbollah through sanctions and interfering in the protests did not give them the expected effect.

“During the campaign to pressure Iran and its ally Hezbollah, the United States recently increased influence over the internal situation in Lebanon. They imposed sanctions under the slogan of fighting Hezbollah, even though it had no accounts in Lebanese banks, they tried to influence it , ” Zasypkin told Sputnik Arabic.

The Russian Ambassador said the U.S. was claiming solidarity with the Lebanese protesters, despite the fact they were hurting the country’s economy with constant pressure on the banking system.

“But what happened in these climates is that the Lebanese banking system, which was considered safe and was under the control of the American Treasury, lost all dollar movements, and the population and the economy were harmed. As for Hezbollah and its allies, they maintained strong positions. American pressure did not succeed in this regard,” he added.

Lebanon has been witnessing popular protests for over two months now, as the demonstrators call for several things, including the formation of a new government and the end of the sectarian-based political system.

