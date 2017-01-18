BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 A.M.) - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched their preliminary offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo yesterday afternoon, liberating two villages from the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in the Al-Safira Plain.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the villages of Aabed and Rasm Al-Alam after a short battle with the remaining Islamic State terrorists in this area of east Aleppo.

Following the liberation of these villages, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly attacked the Islamic State militants at the villages of Mushayrifa and Barlahin, killing and wounding at least 15 terrorists in the process of this advance.

On Wednesday morning, the Russian Air Force kicked off the day with a flurry of airstrikes in the Al-Bab Plateau and Deir Hafer Plain, paving the way for the Syrian Arab Army to storm the same villages of Mushayrifa and Barlahin.

No gains have been reported thus far; however, the Syrian Arab Army has expanded their attack to the small village of Safeh, which they allegedly liberated this morning.

PROPEL???

More like nudge!

Dude, learn your english verbs and adjectives and leave off the hyperbole. They haven’t moved 2 fucking miles!

