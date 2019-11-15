BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force intensified their airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate Friday, as their allies from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) prepare to launch a new attack in the southeastern part of this region.

According to a military source in the nearby Hama Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched several airstrikes over southern Idlib on Friday, hitting a number of targets belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the National Liberation Front.

The source specified that many of the Russian airstrikes targeted HTS and NLF sites inside the towns of Rakaya, Hass, and Kafr Nabl.

In the town of Hass on Friday, the Russian Air Force destroyed a base belonging to the National Liberation Front; it was captured on film by local activists:

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to launch another big attack on the jihadist positions in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

A source from the Syrian Army said the next attack on this axis can come at any point in the next 72 hours.

