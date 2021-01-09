BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) launched a new offensive in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate last night, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) posts in the Al-Salamiyah District.

ISIS began the attack by storming the Syrian Army’s positions in eastern Hama, which caught the latter off guard and led to a temporary advance by the terrorist group.

Following the Islamic State’s initial infiltration, the Russian Aerospace Forces entered the battle, as they unleashed several airstrikes over the terrorist group’s positions in the Al-Salamiyah District.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a field report from Hama, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ attack resulted in heavy losses for the Islamic State, which later paved the way for the Syrian Arab Army to thwart the terrorist group’s advance.

While the total number of dead and wounded is unknown, the report said the Russian strikes were powerful enough to give the Syrian Arab Army the upper hand in the clashes with the terrorist group.

The Russian airstrikes would prove important during the battle, as they gave the Syrian Arab Army enough time to bring in reinforcements and drive back the terrorist forces overnight.

Last night’s attack by the Islamic State marked the first time this year that the terrorist group has launched a large attack like this in eastern Hama.