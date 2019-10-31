BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out a powerful attack over the Idlib Governorate on Thursday, targeting a jihadist weapons storage.

According to reports, the Russian Air Force bombed a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham weapons storage inside the town of Darkoush; this resulted in several loud explosions that could be heard throughout the area.

The Russian Air Force often targets these jihadist sites once they are able to confirm the coordinates of them from local spies and activists.

Recently, the Russian Air Force has been far more active in Idlib due to the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) build-up in the southern part of the governorate.

Since mid-October, the Russian Air Force has launched several airstrikes over Idlib, with a recent attack of more than 40 strikes on the southern and western parts of the governorate.

