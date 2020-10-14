BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a powerful attack over the northwestern region of Syria on Wednesday, as their warplanes zeroed in on the positions of the jihadist groups inside the Idlib Governorate.

According to a field report from northwestern Syria on Wednesday, the Russian Air Force concentrated their airstrikes on the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour and its countryside.

This part of the Idlib Governorate has the largest presence of jihadist groups inside the country, which has prompted the Russian Air Force and their Syrian counterparts to consistently target the Jisr Al-Shughour area on numerous occasions since it was captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh in 2015.

The field report said the Russian Air Force launched their strikes on a training camp of a jihadist group in Jisr Al-Shughour but did not indicate which faction was the target.

Jisr Al-Shughour is primarily under the control of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), a jihadist group that is made up several foreign combatants.

Video footage of a Russian drone stalking the jihadist training camp before they launched the attack was posted on Wednesday.

As shown in the YouTube video shared by RuVesna.Su, the Russian drone monitored the jihadist forces at the training base and then unleashed a powerful blow on the site.

The Russian Air Force does not typically launch airstrikes over northwestern Syria, unless they have information about the movements of jihadist groups.

In particular, the Russian Air Force has acted on several occasions since March to limit the movements of these hardline groups and prevent them from transporting weapons to the frontlines with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.