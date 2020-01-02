BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a powerful attack this afternoon on one of the jihadist supply hubs in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, the Russian Air Force carried out heavy strikes on the front-line town of Babuline, which is used by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) to launch attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in Al-Tah.
The source said the Russian Air Force was retaliating against Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies for their attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in Al-Tah earlier today.
The Russian Air Force is also carrying sorties over the Al-Ghaab Plain and southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, as they resume their aerial campaign over this region of the country.
Earlier this week, the Russian and Syrian air forces were grounded due to the poor weather conditions in northwestern Syria.
According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham took advantage of the poor weather conditions to move reinforcements into the area to retake the sites they lost to the Syrian Army.
The jihadists would carry out their first counter-offensive of the New Year on Thursday, as they attempted to capture the town of Al-Tah; they were repelled by the Syrian Army.
