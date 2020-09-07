BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a powerful attack against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the central region of Syria on Monday.
According to a field source in the Homs Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched their airstrikes over several sites in central Syria on Monday, including the Al-Sukhnah region, which is where the terrorist group carried out a big attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) last night.
The Russian Air Force also launched airstrikes near the historical sites of Al-Rusafa in southern Al-Raqqa, as the Islamic State terrorists had previously attacked this area.
These airstrikes by the Russian Air Force coincided with a counter-attack by the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region of eastern Homs.
The Islamic State’s heavy attack on Sunday evening resulted in a number of casualties within the ranks of the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces and some gains around Al-Sukhnah.
