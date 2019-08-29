BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a massive wave of airstrikes over the militant-held areas in the Idlib Governorate on Thursday.
Backed by the Syrian Air Force, the Russian jets launched several airstrikes over the southern region of Idlib, hitting a number of sites inside the towns of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Al-Tah, Maar Shamshmeh, Deir Sharqi, and Jarjanaz.
A source from the army said that while the Russian jets focused on the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man front, the Syrian Air Force mostly concentrated their strikes on the Al-Ta’manah front.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is storming the town of Al-Ta’manah after seizing several points from the jihadist rebels last night.
Among the sites captured by the Syrian Army last night include the town of Khuwayn Al-Kabir and the Al-Ta’manah Farms.
This latest offensive by the Syrian Arab Army comes just days after the jihadist rebels from Rouse the Believers failed to advance at the nearby Tal Maraq axis.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.