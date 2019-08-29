BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a massive wave of airstrikes over the militant-held areas in the Idlib Governorate on Thursday.

Backed by the Syrian Air Force, the Russian jets launched several airstrikes over the southern region of Idlib, hitting a number of sites inside the towns of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Al-Tah, Maar Shamshmeh, Deir Sharqi, and Jarjanaz.

A source from the army said that while the Russian jets focused on the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man front, the Syrian Air Force mostly concentrated their strikes on the Al-Ta’manah front.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is storming the town of Al-Ta’manah after seizing several points from the jihadist rebels last night.

Among the sites captured by the Syrian Army last night include the town of Khuwayn Al-Kabir and the Al-Ta’manah Farms.

This latest offensive by the Syrian Arab Army comes just days after the jihadist rebels from Rouse the Believers failed to advance at the nearby Tal Maraq axis.

