BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a massive attack over the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week, targeting the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour near the Turkish border.

Led by their warplanes from the Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim) Airport, the Russian Air Force has launched more than 30 airstrikes in the past 24 hours over the Jisr Al-Shughour, making this one of the largest attacks on the area this year.

According to an army source in nearby Latakia, the Russian Air Force heavily targeted the outskirts of Jisr Al-Shughour city and a number of villages inside this district in western Idlib.

The source said the Russian Air Force’s attack has specifically concentrated on the bases of the jihadist rebels, including the foreign-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), which is in control of several towns in the Idlib Governorate.

This latest attack by the Russian Air Force comes just 48 hours after their ground troops launched a long-range missile towards the Jisr Al-Shughour District; this would result in several massive explosions that would later rock the city.

Jisr Al-Shughour was captured by the jihadist rebels of Jaysh Al-Fateh during their Summer 2015 offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib Governorate; it has since become the main stronghold for the militant groups along the Turkish border.

