BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a large-scale attack over the northwestern region of Syria today, as they ramp up their strikes against the jihadist rebels fighting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo, and Hama governorates.

Led by their warplanes from the Hmeimim Airbase in southwestern Latakia, the Russian Air Force began the day by launching several strikes over the southern region of the Idlib Governorate.

These Russian airstrikes specifically targeted the towns and villages under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) in the towns and villages of Al-Bursah, Surouj, Kafr Sijnah, and Kafr Nabl.

The Russian Air Force and their allies from the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) also conducted several airstrikes over the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate, with a number of reports claiming strikes near the city of Jisr Al-Shughour.

Meanwhile, at the northeastern Latakia front, the Russian Air Force’s attack choppers were reported to have carried out a large number of strikes on the jihadist defenses near the key town of Kabani.

A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar that their troops will likely launch another attack on Kabani in the coming days as they look to capture this town from the jihadist rebels.

