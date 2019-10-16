BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed their largest attack of the month over the Idlib Governorate last night, a source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News.

Speaking to Al-Masdar from the southern countryside of Idlib, the source said the Russian Air Force unleashed heavy strikes over the town of Rakaya in an effort to destroy Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s offensive capabilities.

The source said the Russian Air Force has been concentrating their strikes on Rakaya these past few days because they believe there is a large presence of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters in the town.

At the same time, Russian aircraft in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate last night were reported to have launched several strikes over the jihadist stronghold of Kabani.

The Russian Air Force reportedly used their attack choppers to pound the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party in Kabani.

The attack was meant to inflict heavy damage on the jihadist defenses, while also preventing them from launching any attacks against the Syrian troops in the area.

