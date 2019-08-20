BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has unleashed a heavy assault on a number of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) hideouts and gathering points in Syria’s Deir Ezzor Governorate this afternoon.
According to a military source in the Homs Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched several strikes in southwestern Deir Ezzor, killing and wounding many Islamic State terrorists in the process.
The source added that the Russian airstrikes primarily targeted the Islamic State sleeper cells that were launching constant ambushes against the Syrian Arab Army between the cities of Palmyra and Deir Ezzor.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is aiding the Russian Air Force by launching heavy artillery and missile strikes on the terrorist group’s positions near the city of Al-Mayadeen.
Since the Islamic State was defeated in Deir Ezzor, the Russian Air Force has primarily concentrated on the jihadist groups in northwestern Syria; however, due to the latest terrorist activity in the Badiya Al-Sham region, the Russians have once again targeted this vast desert areas.
