BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – One day after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Russian Air Force has unleashed a large-scale attack on the Idlib Governorate.
Led by their aircraft from the Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim) Airbase in southwest Latakia, the Russian Air Force carried out several airstrikes over southern and western Idlib today, targeting many sites belonging to the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Hurras Al-Deen group.
According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source in nearby Latakia, the Russian Air Force concentrated most of their strikes on southwest Idlib, as they hit a number of HTS sites ranging from Kafr Nabl to the militant front-lines with the military.
The Russian Air Force also carried out numerous strikes over the northeastern countryside of Latakia; however, this attack was primarily an operation for their assault choppers.
With the situation in northeastern Syria calming down, the Russian Air Force and their allies from the Syrian military are once again focused on the Idlib Governorate and several nearby areas.
On Tuesday, a former Syrian Army general told the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency that the military’s operation will likely begin in the coming days, as they have nearly completed all of their preparations for the offensive.
