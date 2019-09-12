BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force continued their strikes over the Idlib Governorate Thursday, targeting the jihadist rebel defenses in the Jisr Al-Shughour District.
According to a military source in the nearby Hama Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched a number of airstrikes over the town of Al-Shughour, while their Syrian allies targeted several jihadist sites around the city of Jisr Al-Shughour.
The Russian Air Force has now targeted at least two different towns in the Idlib Governorate since they resumed their airstrikes over northwestern Syria.
Earlier in the week, the Russian Air Force launched their first strikes over the Idlib Governorate when one of their jets targeted jihadist-held areas in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
The reason for the previous absence of the Russian Air Force was due to the ceasefire that was established shortly after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the last militant-held sites inside the northern region of the Hama Governorate.
Since then, the Syrian Army has withdrawn from the town of Morek in favor of letting the Russian military police man the checkpoints around the Turkish observation post inside the town.
