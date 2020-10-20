BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a heavy assault over northwestern Syria on Tuesday, as their warplanes targeted the positions of the jihadist rebels in rural Idlib.

According to a field source in Idlib, the Russian Air Force, backed by their Syrian counterparts, heavily targeted the jihadist defenses in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of Idlib, inflicting heavy damage on the latter’s positions.

The source said the Russian Air Force carried out this attack after their reconnaissance planes observed the movements of the jihadists throughout this mountainous region in the southwestern part of the Idlib Governorate.

This latest round of airstrikes by the Russian Air Force comes at the same time the Turkish military withdraws from four observation posts in the Idlib and Hama governorates that are currently besieged by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

A source from the Syrian military said the Turkish withdrawal from these observation posts came at the request of the Russian Armed Forces, who were previously negotiating with Ankara about handing over these points to the government.