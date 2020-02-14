BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has launched several airstrikes near the Turkish border this evening, as their warplanes continue to target areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.

According to the latest report from this front, the Russian Air Force has launched a number of strikes in western Aleppo and northwestern Idlib, hitting several areas near the Turkish border.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army has also launched heavy artillery strikes on the northwestern countryside of Idlib, as their troops continue to target the area between the Turkish border and Al-Atareb.

These attacks are being closely monitored by monitoring groups from the United Nations, as a number of internally displaced camps are reported in this area.

On Friday afternoon, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), alongside the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF), launched a powerful counter-offensive in western Aleppo in order to recover the areas they lost to the Syrian Army.

The offensive would be short-lives, as several jihadists were killed and as many as four Turkish-supplied vehicles were destroyed.

This aforementioned offensive came just hours after the Syrian Arab Army captured the strategic Regiment 46 Base in western Aleppo.

