BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a heavy attack over the central part of Syria on Monday, following a new assault by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) on the positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

According to a report from the field, the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted several strikes between the Hama and Homs governorates on Monday, resulting in heavy damage to the Islamic State’s positions.

The report said the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a number of strikes that left several Islamic State terrorists dead or wounded, including a number of the militants that attacked the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian Aerospace Forces have intensified their strikes over central Syria these past two months, especially after the Islamic State increased its attacks in the eastern countryside of Hama and neighboring Homs.

Since the start of 2020, the Islamic State has shifted its operations from eastern Homs and western Deir Ezzor to eastern Hama; this is due to the successful military operation launched by the Syrian Arab Army and Russian Aerospace Forces that eliminated several terrorist dens and hideouts.