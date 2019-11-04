BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force resumed their aerial campaign over northwestern Syria last night, as their warplanes conducted several strikes in the Aleppo. Idlib, Latakia, and Hama governorates.

According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, Russian attack choppers swarmed the jihadist stronghold of Kabani, where they launched several strikes on the defenses of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The Russian Air Force would then intensify their strikes over northwestern Syria by launching attacks in southern, southeastern and western Idlib, southern Aleppo, and northwestern Hama.

In western Idlib, the Russian Air Force launched their biggest attack of the night, as their jets bombed the city of Jisr Al-Shughour and its neighboring towns.

The Russian Air Force would also unleash a powerful attack on southeast Idlib, hitting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the towns of Al-Musharifah, Al-Ja’dan, and Tal Al-Sheih.

Meanwhile, in southern Idlib, the Russian Air Force was reported to have bombed the jihadist-held towns of Kafr Sijnah, Kafr Nabl, Rakaya, and a number of other towns at this axis.

They would complete this round of strikes by targeting the militant positions in the southern countryside of Aleppo and northern region of the Al-Ghaab Plain.

