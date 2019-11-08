BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a powerful attack over the Jisr Al-Shughour District of western Idlib, today, targeting several sites under the control of the jihadist rebels.

According to an army source in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched over 15 airstrikes in western Idlib on Friday, hitting a number of targets belonging to the Turkestan Islamic Party, Hurras Al-Deen group, and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The source said the Syrian Air Force also participate in the attack, launching more than five airstrikes themselves on the militant-held territories near the Turkish border region.

This latest attack by the Russian Air Force comes at a time when the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies prepare to launch a large-scale offensive in northwestern Syria.

The primary objective of this offensive is to clear all the territories south of Jisr Al-Shughour and capture the mountains that overlook the city from its southwestern axis.

