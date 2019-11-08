BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a powerful attack over the Jisr Al-Shughour District of western Idlib, today, targeting several sites under the control of the jihadist rebels.

According to an army source in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched over 15 airstrikes in western Idlib on Friday, hitting a number of targets belonging to the Turkestan Islamic Party, Hurras Al-Deen group, and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The source said the Syrian Air Force also participate in the attack, launching more than five airstrikes themselves on the militant-held territories near the Turkish border region.

This latest attack by the Russian Air Force comes at a time when the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies prepare to launch a large-scale offensive in northwestern Syria.

The primary objective of this offensive is to clear all the territories south of Jisr Al-Shughour and capture the mountains that overlook the city from its southwestern axis.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Russian Air Force destroys jihadist bases in Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Useful for the Syrians to have their airforce get some training from the Russians. The Chinese, if they had been smart over the last 4 years, could have paid for several of their pilots to fly/join Russia and Syria in the latters’ aircraft (after all all three countries use Russian aircraft anyway) in pushing back against foreign-backed jihadis. Nothing like real battle experience of real bombing runs, tailing American, Israeli, or NATO aircraft, etc… Just saying….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-08 15:14