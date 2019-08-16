BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – For the third night in a row, the Russian Hmeimim Airbase has come under attack by jihadist missiles fired from the Idlib-Latakia axis near the Turkish border.
According to a military report from the nearby city of Jableh, the jihadist rebels fired a number of grad missiles towards the Hmiemim Airbase last night.
This prompted the Russian military to activate their air defenses in order to intercept all of the enemy missiles before they could reach the Hmeimim Airbase.
Following the attempted attack by the jihadists, the Russian Air Force unleashed a massive assault across the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
A source from the Syrian military said the Russian Air Force primarily concentrated their strikes on the key town of Kabani, but they also targeted a number of militant sites near the city of Jisr Al-Shughour.
The Syrian Arab Army is currently involved in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels at Kabani; however, they have yet to enter the town since seizing most of the points south of the militant stronghold.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.