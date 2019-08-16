BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – For the third night in a row, the Russian Hmeimim Airbase has come under attack by jihadist missiles fired from the Idlib-Latakia axis near the Turkish border.

According to a military report from the nearby city of Jableh, the jihadist rebels fired a number of grad missiles towards the Hmiemim Airbase last night.

This prompted the Russian military to activate their air defenses in order to intercept all of the enemy missiles before they could reach the Hmeimim Airbase.

Following the attempted attack by the jihadists, the Russian Air Force unleashed a massive assault across the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

A source from the Syrian military said the Russian Air Force primarily concentrated their strikes on the key town of Kabani, but they also targeted a number of militant sites near the city of Jisr Al-Shughour.

The Syrian Arab Army is currently involved in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels at Kabani; however, they have yet to enter the town since seizing most of the points south of the militant stronghold.

