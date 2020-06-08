BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force is buzzing through the sky of northwestern Syria this evening, following an attack by the jihadists in the Al-Ghaab Plain region of Hama.

According to field source in the Hama Governorate, the Russian Air Force is conducting both reconnaissance flights and airstrikes over several areas along the Turkey-Idlib border.

The source said the Russian Air Force is primarily concentrating on the area between the Al-Ghaab Plain and Jisr Al-Shughour District; this region is primarily controlled by jihadist groups like the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hurras Al-Deen.

Hurras Al-Deen was responsible for heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions at the Tanjara axis; this was eventually repelled by the military after they regrouped to counter the assault.

This hardline group has now launched two big attacks against the Syrian Arab Army in the last two months.

The Russian military has previously warned the Turkish forces that if these attacks continue, they will take action against the jihadist group.

