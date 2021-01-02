BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces have been conducting non-stop reconnaissance missions across the southern and western regions of the Idlib Governorate, in response to the militant attack that targeted their military police near the city of Saraqib last week.

According to reports from the nearby Hama Governroate, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been conducting reconnaissance flights with drones and spy planes, with the aircraft mostly concentrating on the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.

The reports specified that no airstrikes were carried out by the Russian Aerospace Forces; however, their response is likely imminent, especially as three of their military personnel were wounded as a result of a roadside attack outside the city of Saraqib.

While no organization has claimed responsibility for the attack, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said it is believed that groups loyal to the Turkish Armed Forces were involved.

This coincides with what the Russian Reconciliation Center originally stated about “pro-Turkish gangs” carrying out the attack against their military military personnel in the Idlib Governorate last week.

With the new year comes new problems with the Islamic State in central and eastern Syria; however, the looming threat in the Idlib Governorate remains, as hardline militant groups continue to wreak havoc in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.