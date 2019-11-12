BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out a powerful attack on a militant base in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night.

According to reports, the Russian Air Force struck a military base belonging to the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (TFSA) in the town of Kafr Nabl.

The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the Russian Air Force attack resulted in the destruction of the base and the death of three TFSA fighters that were present inside the militant installation.

This attack by the Russian Air Force comes at the same time that the Syrian Arab Army continues to deploy reinforcements to the southern region of Idlib and nearby Al-Ghaab Plain for an upcoming offensive against the jihadist rebels and their allied militants.

