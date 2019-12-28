BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force resumed their airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate this week after grounding their warplanes due to poor weather conditions.

According to reports from Idlib, the Russian Air Force targeted a number of towns and villages controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the southern part of the governorate.

In addition to the Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) also carried out several strikes over the Idlib Governorate, with the majority of their targets being the villages and towns around Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Earlier this week, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive was paused after poor weather conditions grounded their air fleet.

Since then, the jihadist rebels have taken the offensive to capture some points around the town of Jarjanaz in the southeastern part of Idlib.

Advertisements