BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – An informed source revealed to Russia’s Sputnik on Friday that the Russian Aerospace Forces have received the first 5th-Generation Su-57 fighter jet after successfully testing this stealth aircraft.

The Russian Aerospace Forces will now incorporate the aircraft into one of their air fleets, but it has not been revealed when the other Su-57 jets will join the military.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Su-57 aircraft is a 5th-generation Russian fighter designed to destroy all types of air, land and sea targets on the surface of the water, and this fighter made its first sortie in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the characteristics of the Su-57 fighter is the combination of its high maneuverability and its ability to carry out overflying at supersonic speed, in addition to its enjoyment of the latest types of electronic flying devices, as well as the difficulty of detecting, which guarantees it superiority over competing aircraft.

The Ministry of Defense repeatedly announced that the Su-57 had successfully passed its tests in Syria, which paved its way to being incorporated into the Russian Aerospace Forces.