BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Two Russian Air Force jets allegedly prevented a Turkish F-16 from shooting down a Syrian warplane in northwestern Syria, the aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Saturday.
“Two Russian military aircraft in the sky over the province of Idlib prevented a Turkish F-16 fighter from shooting down the Syrian fighter-bomber Su-22, which carried out attacks on terrorist positions. Thanks to Russian aircraft, the Turkish combat fighter not only did not dare to enter Syrian airspace, but also underwent an unexpected attack,” Avia.Pro said.
While neither the Russian or Turkish defense ministries have corroborated these claims, there had been reports that Russian warplanes were flying along Syria’s northern border to prevent any Turkish aircraft from entering Syria.
Last week, the Turkish Armed Forces managed to shoot down three Syrian Air Force jets over the skies of rural Idlib; this prompted the Russian military to get involved in order to limit the SyAAF’s losses.
