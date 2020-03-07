BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Two Russian Air Force jets allegedly prevented a Turkish F-16 from shooting down a Syrian warplane in northwestern Syria, the aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Saturday.

“Two Russian military aircraft in the sky over the province of Idlib prevented a Turkish F-16 fighter from shooting down the Syrian fighter-bomber Su-22, which carried out attacks on terrorist positions. Thanks to Russian aircraft, the Turkish combat fighter not only did not dare to enter Syrian airspace, but also underwent an unexpected attack,” Avia.Pro said.

While neither the Russian or Turkish defense ministries have corroborated these claims, there had been reports that Russian warplanes were flying along Syria’s northern border to prevent any Turkish aircraft from entering Syria.

Last week, the Turkish Armed Forces managed to shoot down three Syrian Air Force jets over the skies of rural Idlib; this prompted the Russian military to get involved in order to limit the SyAAF’s losses.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syria looks to improve air defenses after Israeli attack: report

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Prince TeutonicTyler Vincent Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tyler Vincent
Guest
Tyler Vincent
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

True brotherhood in action there!

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-07 14:33
Prince Teutonic
Guest
Prince Teutonic
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Too little too late…

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-07 19:08