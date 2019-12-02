BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has begun targeting the outskirts of Idlib city this week as they attempt to weaken the jihadist rebels ahead of the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) new offensive.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Russian Air Force has conducted several airstrikes around the Idlib Central Prison today, hitting a number of points belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.
The source said the Idlib Central Prison has become one of the main bases for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, along with a jail for those captured by the terrorist group in northern Syria.
In a video released by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) on Monday, the Russian Air Force can be seen targeting this area near the capital city of Idlib.
