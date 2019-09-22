DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3: 55 P.M.) – The Russian air force continues to launch deadly airstrikes against pockets for the Islamic State in the Syrian desert as the terror group showed increase activity lately.
Last Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army, backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF), began a full-scale offensive against ISIS militants in the Hamimah area east of Palmyra.
The offensive is also supported by the Russian air force.
Two days prior, several Army soldiers were killed in an ambush carried out by the Islamic State militants near the Hamimah region of the Homs Governorate.
The next day, the government forces initiated a retaliatory attack, killing and wounding scores of the ultraconservative fighters and destroying their vehicles.
The internationally-designated terror group escalated its attacks following an audio speech made last week by its chief, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi; who called on supporters to spare no efforts to free ISIS detainees and women held in prisons and detention camps.
Photos posted on the official Twitter account of ANN NEWS featuring the Russian air force operations show several Russian attack helicopters in action against the terror group.
