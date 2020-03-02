BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Despite the presence of Turkish drones, the Russian Air Force has refused to give the former free reign over the skies of northwestern Syria.
Instead, the Russian Air Force has intensified their attacks over the southern and eastern regions of Idlib, inflicting heavy losses in the ranks of the jihadist and Turkish-backed rebels.
According to the latest report from the Idlib countryside, Russian warplanes swarmed the militant positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, hitting several targets north of the Jabal Shashabo area.
At the same time, Russian airstrikes are still raining down on the militant positions west of Saraqib; this has given the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) the opportunity to secure the recently captured city.
The Syrian Arab Army is expected to make a push further west in the coming hours, as they look to build a buffer zone around Saraqib.
4
- 4Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.