BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Despite the presence of Turkish drones, the Russian Air Force has refused to give the former free reign over the skies of northwestern Syria.

Instead, the Russian Air Force has intensified their attacks over the southern and eastern regions of Idlib, inflicting heavy losses in the ranks of the jihadist and Turkish-backed rebels.

According to the latest report from the Idlib countryside, Russian warplanes swarmed the militant positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, hitting several targets north of the Jabal Shashabo area.

At the same time, Russian airstrikes are still raining down on the militant positions west of Saraqib; this has given the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) the opportunity to secure the recently captured city.

The Syrian Arab Army is expected to make a push further west in the coming hours, as they look to build a buffer zone around Saraqib.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 4
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    4
    Shares
ALSO READ  Video footage of Syrian Army's new points along Aleppo-Damascus Highway

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Trusted Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Diego Prendergast
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This offensive though difficult is going to plan. Idlib will be liberated.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 20:46
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Militants even say that VKS (RuAF) bombed a turkish convoy

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-02 18:33