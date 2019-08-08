BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force continued their aerial campaign over the Latakia Governorate this evening, targeting several areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

Using both attack choppers and fighter jets, the Russian Air Force unleashed a flurry of airstrikes this evening that targeting the jihadist mountain stronghold of Kabani and the nearby town of Sirmaniyeh.

The Russian Air Force reportedly attacked a network of tunnels used by the jihadist forces in this part of the Zuwayqat Mountains of northeastern Latakia.

Kabani is the last major jihadist stronghold in the Latakia Governorate; it is considered one of the keys to the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The Russians are having a great war in Syria with not just testing out their weapons, logistics and co-ordination capabilities with the local SAA. Plus the fact that various NATO countries and Israel have stuck their noses in a war zone having to actually use their (stealth) aircraft and weapons, undertake proper scrambled communications, logistics, surveillance have probably allowed the Russians to see where their 1990s military tech is deficient.
Not to mention, as their are multiple countries involved in Syria, also the Russians’ diplomatic juggling capabilities.

