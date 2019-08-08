BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force continued their aerial campaign over the Latakia Governorate this evening, targeting several areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
Using both attack choppers and fighter jets, the Russian Air Force unleashed a flurry of airstrikes this evening that targeting the jihadist mountain stronghold of Kabani and the nearby town of Sirmaniyeh.
The Russian Air Force reportedly attacked a network of tunnels used by the jihadist forces in this part of the Zuwayqat Mountains of northeastern Latakia.
Kabani is the last major jihadist stronghold in the Latakia Governorate; it is considered one of the keys to the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
