BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has unleashed a powerful attack over the Idlib and Aleppo countrysides today, targeting several sites under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source in northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force began their strikes on Friday by targeting the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The source said the Russian strikes were concentrated on the towns of Hazarin, Rakaya, and Kafr Sijnah.

Following the strikes on southern Idlib, the Russian Air Force launched a new series of airstrikes over western Aleppo; this attack targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions near the town of Takad.

The Russian Air Force would also launch several strikes over northeastern Latakia and northwestern Hama, as they aided the Syrian Arab Army troops currently clashing with the jihadist rebels.

Since the second week of October, the Russian Air Force has conducted multiple airstrikes a day over the northwestern region of Syria.

These airstrikes have recently intensified over the governorates of Latakia and Idlib, despite a new deal with the Turkish authorities in northern Syria.

Advertisements