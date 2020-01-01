BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a large-scale assault over the Idlib Governorate last night, targeting several areas across this region.

According to reports, the Russian Air Force launched over 30 airstrikes over the last 12 hours, hitting the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man District and several other sites across the Idlib Governorate.

The Russian attack was reportedly carried out after they grounded their fleet for 24 hours as a result of the poor weather conditions in northwestern Syria.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) have traded attacks along the southeastern Idlib front, with both sides firing rockets and artillery shells at one another’s defenses.

The Syrian Army previously halted their offensive in southeastern Idlib due to the weather conditions; however, they are likely to resume the attack in the coming days.

