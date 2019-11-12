BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force continued their aerial campaign over the southern countryside of Idlib this evening, as their warplanes heavily targeted several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.
Led by their aircraft from the Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim) Airport, the Russian Air Force launched several airstrikes over the southern region of Idlib, hitting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the area between the Al-Ghaab Plain and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
The Russian Air Force reportedly concentrated on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in towns like Rakaya, Kafr Sijnah, Kafr Nabl, and Hish.
The Russian airstrikes were carried out in conjunction with the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) attack on a plethora of sites belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).
In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to kickoff their long-awaited offensive in the southern countryside of the Idlib.
This offensive, which was previously halted after the capture of northern Hama and Khan Sheikhoun, was a major thorn in the side of the jihadist rebels, as they were unable to hold their lines across the southern region of Idlib.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.