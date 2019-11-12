BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force continued their aerial campaign over the southern countryside of Idlib this evening, as their warplanes heavily targeted several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.

Led by their aircraft from the Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim) Airport, the Russian Air Force launched several airstrikes over the southern region of Idlib, hitting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the area between the Al-Ghaab Plain and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

The Russian Air Force reportedly concentrated on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in towns like Rakaya, Kafr Sijnah, Kafr Nabl, and Hish.

The Russian airstrikes were carried out in conjunction with the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) attack on a plethora of sites belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to kickoff their long-awaited offensive in the southern countryside of the Idlib.

This offensive, which was previously halted after the capture of northern Hama and Khan Sheikhoun, was a major thorn in the side of the jihadist rebels, as they were unable to hold their lines across the southern region of Idlib.

