BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force is back to launching heavy strikes over the Idlib Governorate, as their warplanes were reported to have carried out several attacks against the Turkish-backed militants and jihadists in the Jabal Al-Zawiya and Jisr Al-Shughour areas.

According to a military source in northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force has stepped up their strikes over the Idlib Governorate these past 12 hours, hitting several sites belonging to the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their jihadist allies.

These strikes by the Russian Air Force came in response to several attacks launched by the Turkish military on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region and Saraqib area.

The Turkish military’s attacks have paved the way for their allied militants and jihadists to advance in Jabal Al-Zawiya, resulting in the capture of some towns, including Kafr ‘Awaid near the Shashabo Mountain.

The Russian Air Force will likely intensify their strikes over northwestern Syria for the next few days, as they await the arrival of more military equipment via their navy.

Advertisements