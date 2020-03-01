BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force is back to launching heavy strikes over the Idlib Governorate, as their warplanes were reported to have carried out several attacks against the Turkish-backed militants and jihadists in the Jabal Al-Zawiya and Jisr Al-Shughour areas.
According to a military source in northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force has stepped up their strikes over the Idlib Governorate these past 12 hours, hitting several sites belonging to the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) and their jihadist allies.
These strikes by the Russian Air Force came in response to several attacks launched by the Turkish military on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region and Saraqib area.
The Turkish military’s attacks have paved the way for their allied militants and jihadists to advance in Jabal Al-Zawiya, resulting in the capture of some towns, including Kafr ‘Awaid near the Shashabo Mountain.
The Russian Air Force will likely intensify their strikes over northwestern Syria for the next few days, as they await the arrival of more military equipment via their navy.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.