BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a number of strikes on the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions in central Syria this week, targeting the latter’s forces in the Al-Raqqa, Homs and Hama governorates.

According to a field report, the Russian Air Force heavily targeted concentrations of Islamic State terrorists between the areas of Al-Resafa (Raqqa), ‘Uqayribat (Hama) and Al-Sukhnah (Homs).

The Russian Air Force’s assault coincided with a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) counter-attack around southeastern Hama that resulted in the elimination of an Islamic State sleeper cell near the town of ‘Uqayribat.

