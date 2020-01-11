BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a rare attack on Idlib city today, following an agreement with the Turkish Armed Forces to implement a ceasefire along the designated demilitarized zone in northwestern Syria.

According to a Syrian military source in the Hama Governorate, the Russian Air Force carried out the airstrike on Saturday, targeting sites inside the provincial capital.

In the past, when the Russian Air Force targeted sites inside Idlib city, it was because they had information about important militant meetings, gathering points, bases et al.

However, opposition activists have accused the Russian and Syrian air forces of killing seven civilians and wounding more than 30 others after they attacked the provincial capital.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) continued its raids over the governorate, targeting a number of areas in southern, western, and eastern Idlib.

With the ceasefire’s commencement approximately nine hours, the Syrian Air Force will no longer be permitted to strike anywhere inside the de-escalation zone without Turkish and Russian approval.

