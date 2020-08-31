BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force responded to last week’s attack against their military police in western Idlib by launching a number of strikes over the governorate on Sunday.
According to a field report from neighboring Hama, the Russian Air Force launched at least a half dozen strikes against the jihadist rebels in Idlib.
The Russian airstrikes came in response to the attack on a group of military police by the jihadists of Kataeb Khatib Al-Shishani, who claimed the previous ambush against a Turkish military contingent.
In addition to their airstrikes, the Russian military also utilized their reconnaissance aircraft to guide the artillery and missile units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
The Syrian Army launched heavy artillery and missile fire towards the jihadist defenses on Sunday, hitting a number of sites after the Russian drones revealed the locations of the militants.
Despite the alleged claims of a ceasefire in northwestern Syria, the situation around the Idlib front-lines remain unstable, as all parties continue to exchange hostilities at the strategic Jabal Al-Zawiya axis.
