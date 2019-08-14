BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a massive attack this morning on the key town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia.
Using both attack choppers and jets, the Russian Air Force began hammering the jihadist bases and tunnels, causing severe damage to these militant fortifications.
According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force is also retaliating for last night’s missile on the Hmeimim Airport near the coastal city of Jableh.
While the Russian air defenses were able to foil the militant attack, these missile strikes have only provoked the Russian Air Force to intensify their bombardment in the Latakia Governorate.
Furthermore, the Russian airstrikes have played a key role in the Syrian Army’s advance south of Kabani.
Over the last week, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture the Zuwayqat Mountain and several points south of Kabani.
The Syrian Army is likely to enter the town in the coming days, as they continue their push to clear the last areas under jihadist control in Latakia.
