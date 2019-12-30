BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force carried out new strikes over the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this week, targeting several sites under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.
According to reports from this front, the Russian Air Force heavily targeted the jihadist positions south of the provincial capital, causing several explosions that could be heard throughout the area.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division has sent reinforcements to the Aleppo Governorate for a new operation against the jihadist rebels.
The Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division redeployed some units from the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, where they were previously involved in the offensive against the jihadist rebels in Kabani.
In the coming weeks, the Syrian Army is expected to kickoff an offensive in the western and southern countrysides of Aleppo, as they seek to secure the provincial capital.
