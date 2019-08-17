BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – There has been little calm at the mountaintop town of Kabani today, as Russian jets and helicopters continue to hammer the jihadist forces inside this militant stronghold in northeastern Latakia.

According to a military source in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force repeatedly struck the positions of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham on Saturday.

The source added that these strikes inflicted heavy damage on the jihadist defenses, while also killing and wounding many militants in the process.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is preparing to launch another big attack on Kabani to secure the Zuwayqat Mountain region of northeast Latakia.

A source from the 4th Armored Division stated that the army’s attack was only temporarily halted so that the Russian Air Force could weaken the jihadist defenses at Kabani.

The Syrian Army has relied on the Russian Air Force to destroy the caves and tunnels that have been used by the jihadist rebels to carry out ambushes against the military.

