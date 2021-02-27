BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The e Russian Aerospace Forces have recently carried out a series of airstrikes on the positions of the foreign-led jihadists in the northeastern region of the Latakia Governorate.

According to the Russian Spring (RuVesna.SU) YouTube channel, a massive attack was carried out by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the key town of Kabani, which is currently under the control of the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and their allies from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

“On Friday, a site belonging to the Turkestan Islamic Party, which mainly consists of foreigners from the former Soviet republics, primarily Central Asian ones, was bombed,” the channel said.

“The party’s program plans to revive the ‘Great Islamic Caliphate’ on the territory of the Caucasian and Volga regions of Russia and the states of the Central Asian region. As a result of the blow, the militants’ barracks were destroyed, which was also used as a warehouse for weapons and material and technical means. In addition, in the course of the attack, two terrorist guard posts located along the perimeter of the base were destroyed.”

The Russian YouTube channel released footage of the attack, showing a massive explosion at the site of the targeted areas in the town of Kabani.

It should be noted that Kabani has long been under the control of the jihadist rebels, as they made the town their headquarters in the Jabal Al-Akrad region following the loss of their former Latakia Governorate stronghold, Salma, during the first two years of the Russian intervention in Syria.

For the Syrian Armed Forces, Kabani is an imperative town that needs to be captured before pushing toward the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour, which is located along the Latakia-Aleppo Highway (M-4 Highway).

