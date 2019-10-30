BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a massive attack over the Idlib countryside on Wednesday, as their warplanes targeted several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Led by their Sukhoi jets from the Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim Airbase), the Russian Air Force reportedly launched over 30 airstrikes in the Idlib countryside, hitting a number of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham targets in the southern region of the governorate.
According to a military source in northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force primarily targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the towns of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Rakaya, Kafr Sijnah, Kafr Nabl, Al-Tinah, Ma’ar Tahrouma, Naqir, Jbala, and Umm Seer.
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been heavily shelling the southern Idlib countryside.
These attacks by the both the Syrian Arab Army and Russian Air Force come at the same time the military sends reinforcements to southern Idlib for the upcoming offensive against the jihadist rebels in this region of the country.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.