BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a massive attack over the Idlib countryside on Wednesday, as their warplanes targeted several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Led by their Sukhoi jets from the Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim Airbase), the Russian Air Force reportedly launched over 30 airstrikes in the Idlib countryside, hitting a number of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham targets in the southern region of the governorate.

According to a military source in northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force primarily targeted Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in the towns of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Rakaya, Kafr Sijnah, Kafr Nabl, Al-Tinah, Ma’ar Tahrouma, Naqir, Jbala, and Umm Seer.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been heavily shelling the southern Idlib countryside.

These attacks by the both the Syrian Arab Army and Russian Air Force come at the same time the military sends reinforcements to southern Idlib for the upcoming offensive against the jihadist rebels in this region of the country.

Advertisements