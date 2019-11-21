BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has conducted dozens of airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate these past 48 hours, a source from the Syrian military told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Russian Air Force has launched most of their airstrikes along the southern axis of the Idlib Governorate, which is where the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is expected to launch their next offensive.

Of the primary targets for the Russian Air Force were the supply hubs for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham along the Idlib-Hama Highway.

At the same time, opposition activists have accused the Russian and Syrian forces of carrying out an attack on the Qah Camp near the Turkish border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said at least 16 people were killed as a result of the attack on the Qah Camp. The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment about this attack.

This latest string of airstrikes by the Russian Air Force is part of the largest attack of the month by the latter’s aerial units this month.

