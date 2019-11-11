BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a big assault over the southern region of the Idlib Governorate today, as their warplanes heavily targeted sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.

According to a military report from nearby Hama, the Russian Air Force began the day by launching several airstrikes between the towns and villages of Kafr Sijnah and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

These airstrikes reportedly concentrated on the main militant supply route to the Al-Ghaab and southern Idlib fronts, which are also the locations of the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) upcoming offensive.

The report would add that the Russian Air Force launched well over 50 airstrikes on Monday, with the majority targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in this region.

This latest attack by the Russian Air Force comes at a time when the Syrian Arab Army and their allies build up their forces for this upcoming offensive in northwestern Syria.

