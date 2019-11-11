BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a big assault over the southern region of the Idlib Governorate today, as their warplanes heavily targeted sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.
According to a military report from nearby Hama, the Russian Air Force began the day by launching several airstrikes between the towns and villages of Kafr Sijnah and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
These airstrikes reportedly concentrated on the main militant supply route to the Al-Ghaab and southern Idlib fronts, which are also the locations of the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) upcoming offensive.
The report would add that the Russian Air Force launched well over 50 airstrikes on Monday, with the majority targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in this region.
This latest attack by the Russian Air Force comes at a time when the Syrian Arab Army and their allies build up their forces for this upcoming offensive in northwestern Syria.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.